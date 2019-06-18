WATERLOO -- EMBARC, a local nonprofit founded and led by refugees, will host a World Refugee Day luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Skyroom of the Black's Buildling, 501 Sycamore St.
The event will recognize the strength and perseverance of refugees worldwide while also highlighting EMBARC's work in the Cedar Valley. Speakers, dancers and poets will perform.
EMBARC stands for Ethnic Minorities of Burma Advocacy and Resource Center.
Ginger Thai will be providing lunch. Tickets can be purchased for $40 at embarciowa.org.
