WATERLOO – Family & Children’s Council is set to host its Blue Dress Gala: A Night of Dueling Pianos fundraiser.

The event will be 7 p.m. Saturday at the Courtyard by Marriott in Waterloo. Nearly 300 people are expected to attend.

FCC is auctioning off a trip to the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, tickets to see Hamilton, a Wrigley Rooftop Experience and several other unique items.

Money raised will go to support the Take Charge of Your Body Program, a pre-K through sixth grade sexual abuse prevention program in Black Hawk County.

“One in five children in Black Hawk County will be sexually abused before they turn 18. That is unacceptable. We need to do more to make sure our children feel empowered to use their voice and report this behavior and we need to do more as adults to protect our children,” said Amanda Goodman, Executive Director.

For more information about the Gala, contact Amanda Goodman at 243-5223.

