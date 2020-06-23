Fundraiser goes virtual

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — The 11th annual Cedar Bend Humane Society Furry 5K Run/Walk fundraiser will be a virtual event June 26-28.

Participants are encouraged to walk their own dog or sign up to walk an adoptable dog from CBHS. All proceeds from the Furry 5K will benefit the homeless animals at the shelter.

Due to social distancing requirements, participants may complete their 5K anywhere there is space to run and at their own leisure. Times are recorded using the “It’s Your Race” mobile app.

Registration is $30, which includes a commemorative tie-dye Furry 5K t-shirt and a chance to win prizes donated by event sponsors, which include The VGM Group, Conagra Brands, and Coldwell Banker Elevated Real Estate. T-shirts are guaranteed to those registered by June 19. There is an optional $15 sign-up with no t-shirt included.

Register online at at CBHSFurry5k.itsyourrace.com.

The Furry 5K is one of Cedar Bend Humane Society’s largest fundraisers of the year.

