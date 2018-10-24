MOUNT PLEASANT --- Of the 32 men arrested in May during an Immigration Enforcement and Customs (ICE) raid in Mount Pleasant, 24 have been released on bond and are back with their families, but they can't work because they don't have permits.
Going into winter, there's a particular need among the families for money for rent and to pay for heat, said Tammy Schull, chairpwoman of IowaWINs, a refugee/immigrant assistance group based at First Presbyterian Church, Mount Pleasant.
"The women are trying to find second jobs and doing what they can, but the closest hearing for a work permit is in May," she said. "It's a really long process. And you have to have $500 to apply."
To raise money to help, Ken Croken, candidate for Scott County Supervisor, and his wife, Kathryn, are sponsoring a fundraiser on Friday at Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport, titled "Take a Break from Party Politics to Remember Why It Matters."
"Irrespective of your feelings about the legality of the issues, they (the families) are not aliens, they are humans, and their hardship is unacceptable to people of goodwill," Croken said.
"For that reason, I felt the need to so something. As the weather has deteriorated, my concern for their safety over the coming months compels action."
The event will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Sports Lounge, on the second at 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport. It will include food, fellowship, a cash bar and an opportunity to donate.
"The is not a partisan political event," Croken said. "There will be no political speeches."
Money raised will go to IowaWINs, and for Schull and the families, the need is pressing.
About $200,000 has been donated to the organization since the nearly six months since the raid, but that amount is nearly spent, Schull said.
Some money raised will be set aside to help with legal fees over the next six months, she said.
In addition to the $500 required to apply for a work permit, a lawyer must complete the work for the permit application, she said.
The latter was a disappointment to IowaWINs because Schull and others thought that at least they could help with paperwork, but that isn't the case, she said.
"No work permit — that doesn't help anybody," she said.
The men all were working at a concrete plant at the time of their arrests.
In addition to waiting for hearings for work permits, the men also are waiting for immigration hearings to determine their status. Those hearings are in Omaha, and earliest date that is expected is in February, continuing through the year until October 2019, Schull said.
Another surprise to IowaWINs was learning that the men couldn't "self deport" — that is, go back to their homeland and work there — because doing so would forfeit the bond they posted to get out of jail, and they would never qualify for the papers needed to come back to the United States to visit their families, Schull said.
"It's a terrible Catch-22," she said.
The bonds posted to get out of jail averaged around $5,000 cash, she said. Some were as high as $10,000, while others were reduced to $1,500 to $7,500.
Families pooled their money to pay and also received help through a nonprofit called the Eastern Iowa Community Bond Project.
According to its website, the mission of the bond project "is to increase access to due process within the immigration justice system by providing bail funds and additional legal support to immigrants detained by Immigrations Customs Enforcement.
"Our vision is to challenge a system that results in poorer outcomes for individuals based solely on one’s economic status."
Loxi Hopkins, director of the Diocese of Davenport's Campaign for Human Development, said fundraisers such as Croken's are "critically important."
She said she visited Mount Pleasant on Monday and calls it a "desperate situation."
"There's a lot of fear down there. And children are ill and without medical assistance."
Status of those arrested
Of the 32 men arrested in the Immigrant Enforcement and Customs raid in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, on May 9, five appeared in U.S. Federal Court, Davenport, because they faced criminal charges, not civil, because of previous arrests.
During the hearings, the courtrooms often were packed with spectators, including clergy, to show support for the men and their families and to indicate to the court that citizens are watching how the cases are handled.
Here is their current status:
• Elmer Urizar Lopez, of Guatemala, has been deported to Guatemala. According to court documents, this apparently happened in early August, but Sept. 17 was the first time Lopez' attorney was able to reach him.
Urizar Lopez is the sole support of a teenage son who is attending school in Mount Pleasant and staying with a member of the church. Urizar Lopez has said he fled Guatemala because he feared for his son's safety.
• Oscar Romeo Mota Rivera, of Guatemala, is in the Muscatine County Jail awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty July 26 to illegal reentry and fraud/misuse of documents.
• Reinaldo Garcia Munoz, of Mexico, has been deported to Mexico. He has a wife and two children who are making plans to go back to Mexico, said Tammy Schull, chairperson of IowaWINs, a refugee/immigrant assistance group based at First Presbyterian Church, Mount Pleasant.
• Ricardo Macias Saucedo, of Mexico, is being held in the Muscatine County Jail, with a jury trial scheduled for Oct. 29. His wife is in the country under the DACA (Deferred Action for Child Arrivals) program whose future is in doubt. The couple has two young. She is staying in Mount Pleasant in hopes that her husband will be allowed to stay as well, Schull said.
• Elmer Joel Espinal, of Honduras, is being held in the Muscatine County Jail, awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty Sept. 28 to unlawful re-entry. His wife and two children expect to remain in Mount Pleasant as long as his case is still in the legal system, Schull said.
Of the other 27 who were arrested, three have been deported, and the remaining 24 have been released on bond and are waiting for immigration hearings to determine their status, Schull said.
The earliest hearing date that is expected is in February, continuing through the year until October 2019, Schull said.
