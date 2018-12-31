OELWEIN -- Plans for an Oelwein dog park are coming together after a grant awarded earlier this month helped organizers meet their funding goal.
Oelwein's Parks and Recreation Department received the $27,266 grant from the Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation, said superintendent Josh Johnson.
"The grant was written by the parks department," he noted, but Ashley Kunkle-Ehn has led the effort to create the enclosed off-leash area for dogs in the southern portion of City Park. She started the nonprofit Pawsitively Oelwein to raise money for the dog park, which has an estimated cost of $36,000.
"I just took over this position three years ago and Ashley came to the parks department board about the same time," said Johnson. "Within that first year, she got the 501(c)3 developed. She raised about $9,000 on her own."
He added that the dog park will be located on about 1.5 acres of "good, flat open area" in the 69-acre City Park along South Frederick Avenue on Oelwein's south side.
"I've been working with the park and rec board for the last year, we've been developing our parks master plan, and this is part of it," said Johnson. Already, he noted, "a lot of people go out there and walk their dogs."
A black PVC pipe-covered chain link fence will mark the area, he noted. An obstacle course is planned for the pets along with drinking fountains for the dogs and their owners. A parking area will also be included.
People who bring their dogs to the park will be expected to have pet licenses and be up-to-date on vaccinations for the animals.
Work will get started on installing the fencing this spring, with the help of volunteers from the Rotary Club. "We're shooting for April, we'll have to see what the weather does," said Johnson. The project is expected to be done one to two months after it gets underway.
