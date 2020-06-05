Funding available for emergency food/shelter providers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — Agencies providing emergency food or shelter programs in Black Hawk County have until June 18 to apply for funding through the federal Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

The county has been awarded $48,001 through its annual program and $68,436 through the CARES Act administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency.

A local board on June 24 will determine how to distribute the funds to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in the area.

Eligible local agencies must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system and practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food or shelter programs; and have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization.

Agencies interested in applying for EFSP funds should contact Sheri Alldredge, Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, at (319) 235-0311 or salldredge@inrcog.org for an application.

