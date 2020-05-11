Funders collaborate on quick-response fund for nonprofits on COVID-19 frontlines

Casey Reints, executive director at the Max and Helen Guernsey Foundation, said she is proud the foundation has partnered with other Cedar Valley area funders and “can see the impact that these collective efforts have had on our community. We are stronger together.

Local funders meet remotely on a weekly basis to share information and continue to streamline the process of connecting with nonprofits who are engaged in responding to the pandemic. The goal has been to remove the burden from nonprofits that can’t divert their attention from daily operations to spend the hours it takes to write and submit lengthy grant requests.

“This isn’t business as usual,” Panicucci said. “Nonprofits can complete an application that is down to about three questions. It was important to develop a process where we could get funds out easily, quickly and in a coordinated manner. As funders we all have our own unique funding preferences, but we’ve set that aside with this pandemic to concentrate on basic and supportive needs that nonprofits are providing.”

Englin described the consortium as an opportunity to leverage resources and “cut down on the amount of time nonprofits spend running around looking for money. This emergency fund is a smarter, better way to be respectful of how busy nonprofits are now.”