Funders collaborate on quick-response fund for nonprofits on COVID-19 frontlines

CEDAR FALLS — The COVID-19 pandemic is being measured in the loss of lives and livelihoods.
It also has taken its toll on nonprofit organizations. The Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund was organized to support non-profit organizations assisting in response and recovery efforts.
“This has been tough on all nonprofits, whether or not it’s on the frontlines, and it has affected charitable giving for all nonprofits, as well as affecting revenue streams and available resources,” said Kaye Englin, director of the Community Foundation of NE Iowa.
The fund provides grants to assist nonprofits that are providing basic needs services and organizations working with individual and families “who have been disproportionately impacted by the public health and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.”
The disaster response fund is a collaborative effort established by CFNEIA, Cedar Valley United Way, Otto Schoitz Foundation and the Max and Helen Guernsey Charitable Foundation. Each organization contributed $50,000 to establish the fund. MidAmerican Energy contributed $25,000 and the Leighty Fund donated $20,000. Funding partners contributing $10,000 each were the Waterloo Community Foundation and the Cedar Falls Community Foundation.
“It’s a testament to the dedication and desire to help our community respond and recover,” Englin said.
Grants are administered in collaboration with other pandemic response efforts, including Black Hawk County Community Organizations Active in Disaster. Funds are released on a rolling basis in order to move resources quickly and to evolving needs.
In mid-April, the fund had given $180,105 in grants to 11 organizations. But the need remains high. As of May 7, the fund held $306,000 and $850,000 in grant requests have been received.
“We can’t fund all the requests we’re getting, and we aren’t able to fully fund a lot of the requests. We’re keeping the grant dollars for the most urgent needs,” Englin said. “Of course, our ability to dig even deeper and respond to more nonprofits will largely depend on financial support we can get from individuals, businesses and other funders.”
Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Salvation Army, Lutheran Services in Iowa, Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa, Operation Threshold, Family YMCA of Black Hawk County and Exceptional Persons Inc., are among organizations receiving grants.
This is the first time the Otto Schoitz Foundation, established in 2016, has participated in a collaborative project of this scope. The foundation joined the effort after seeing “the seismic impact that the pandemic was having in its early stages, when we saw things shut down and anticipated the difficulties nonprofits were going to experience and the great hardship that would be felt by individuals and the community that we serve,” said Executive Director Shellii Panicucci.
Casey Reints, executive director at the Max and Helen Guernsey Foundation, said she is proud the foundation has partnered with other Cedar Valley area funders and “can see the impact that these collective efforts have had on our community. We are stronger together.
Local funders meet remotely on a weekly basis to share information and continue to streamline the process of connecting with nonprofits who are engaged in responding to the pandemic. The goal has been to remove the burden from nonprofits that can’t divert their attention from daily operations to spend the hours it takes to write and submit lengthy grant requests.
“This isn’t business as usual,” Panicucci said. “Nonprofits can complete an application that is down to about three questions. It was important to develop a process where we could get funds out easily, quickly and in a coordinated manner. As funders we all have our own unique funding preferences, but we’ve set that aside with this pandemic to concentrate on basic and supportive needs that nonprofits are providing.”
Englin described the consortium as an opportunity to leverage resources and “cut down on the amount of time nonprofits spend running around looking for money. This emergency fund is a smarter, better way to be respectful of how busy nonprofits are now.”
Sheila Baird, executive director of the Cedar Valley United Way, said each organization brings their own experiences and expertise to the table. “We each operate differently, which ultimately you hope is our strength. We want to have good and open conversations about what we know,” she explained. Baird attends daily COVID-19 meetings at the county’s emergency operations center and shares those reports with the consortium.
“In a disaster you want to be thoughtful, but also you want to get help in the hands of people who need it as quickly as possible. Hopefully, you’ll have done enough at the beginning that it carries people through to a softer landing.”
Reints agreed. “It is only through this collaboration that something like this would be possible.”
Now the consortium is beginning to talk about what recovery will look like for the community. “How we can work together to strengthen support to nonprofits? Do we need a consultant available to assist nonprofits, what the next steps are for recovery and how we can expand resources and make them available to our nonprofit partners,” Englin explained.
Panicucci is proud of the collaboration between metro area funders. “It’s heartwarming to see people come together so quickly with such a high level of trust and doing what we can for the community.”
Nonprofits can apply for grants from the fund online at www.cfneia.org/bhcovidgrants. Online gifts are also being accepted online, or can be directed to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Checks should be made out to Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund.
Our Quarantine Project 2020 Crystal & Aaron Olson Photographers
