Fund to benefit East High athletics

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Community Foundation has established a fund with the East High Alumni Committee. The fund will benefit East High School athletics and extra-curricular activities.
Twenty years ago, East High alums Tim Moses, now East's athletic director, and Brian Persson hosted the first annual Golf Tournament to benefit the East High Alumni Committee.
In the years since, the committee's funding has provided uniforms for several teams, a shooting machine and score table for basketball, a pitching machine, scoreboard and pitching mound for baseball, tackling dummies for football, wrestling dummies, bags and rangefinders for the golf team and more. Multiple students have been sent to athletic camps and Drake Relays, and the soccer team recently were provided specialized training.
Donations can be made at www.wloocommunityfoundation.org/donate. Additionally, those interested in the East High Alumni Golf Outing can find more information on its Facebook page.