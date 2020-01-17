Fund established to support 2020 Census outreach

CEDAR FALLS – The Black Hawk County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee has established the Complete Count Census 2020 Fund with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.

This special project fund will support local marketing and outreach efforts of the 2020 Census.

In addition to the creation of the new fund, the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, the Leighty Fund (a fund held with CFNEIA) and the Otto Schoitz Foundation came together to award $5,000 each, for a total of $15,000, in grant funding to bolster local census work.

Occurring every 10 years, the census is used to determine each state’s representation in Congress as well as the distribution of more than $650 billion in federal dollars for vital programs and services in education, health, housing, public safety and transportation. This is the first year the census is available for completion online and by phone.

Additional information about the 2020 Census can be found at youcount-bhc.com.

Financial gifts to the Complete Count Committee’s fund are welcome and can be made to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, IA, 50613.