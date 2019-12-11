{{featured_button_text}}

DECORAH -- Law enforcement personnel and friends are holding a fund drive for the family of an Iowa State Patrol trooper who is hospitalized with a head injury.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, Trooper Jared Rude had a fall last Saturday at his home which resulted in a traumatic head injury. He was airlifted to Gunderson Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis., where he is currently unresponsive in the intensive care unit.

Rude is a trooper in Northeast Iowa. He and his wife, Amanda, and their two daughters live in Winneshiek County. He is the son of Gregg and Kari Rude. Gregg Rude is a former Iowa State trooper and is now a deputy for the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.

Donations can be made in the following ways:

--- Decorah Bank & Trust, Account: Jared Rude Recovery Fund, 202 E. Water St., P.O. Box 380, Decorah, IA 52101

--- PayPal at: jruderecovery@gmail.com

--- Or a GoFundMe account set up: https://www.gofundme.com/f/1u4bd313ao (GoFundMe will keep a percentage of your donation)

