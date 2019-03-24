CEDAR FALLS – The memory of Jon Crews, the longest-serving mayor in Cedar Falls history, will be celebrated with a public art sculpture.
The Cedar Falls Public Art Committee, the Jon Crews Celebration of Community Spirit Committee and the Crews Family and Friends Committee hope to raise $15,000 to $25,000 to commission the work.
Fundraising began earlier this month with a letter campaign seeking donors, and now the public is being encouraged to donate to the project. The Crews family and the art committee have established a tax-deductible fund at the Cedar Falls Community Foundation.
Plans are to install the sculpture and host a public dedication and celebration in 2020.
“There are people who touch other people’s lives, and Jon was one of those people. He left his mark on the community,” said Barbara Brown, who chairs the art committee.
Crews died in April 2017 after a battle with liver cancer. He held public office most of his adult life, including 30 years as mayor from 1971-79, 1987-1993 and 1999 through 2015. He was first elected mayor at age 24 in 1971, making him one of the youngest mayors in the nation at the time. Crews also served one four-year term on the City Council and one year as Black Hawk County treasurer.
Crews had a willingness to listen and work with anyone toward the betterment of Cedar Falls. “You never want to burn bridges, and treat people as honorably as you can,” Crews told the Courier.
Brown praised his service to the city. “He was at every event to make sure things were running smoothly, that people were happy about how the city was running, and he worked hard to make our city a place where people want to live, work and shop. He celebrated Cedar Falls and had some great accomplishments, including the recreation trails.
Jay Stoddard, who serves on the Crews Family and Friends Committee, graduated from Cedar Falls High School alongside Crews in 1965. Although they didn’t always agree on issues during their long friendship, Stoddard said Crews was a special person.
“My respect for Jon comes from our love for Cedar Falls,” he said.
Stoddard wants current and future generations of Cedar Falls residents to remember Crews as a community leader. “He was a huge asset, and this sculpture is a way to acknowledge and thank him in a nice way so he won’t be forgotten,” he explained.
Other members of the committee are Crews’ wife Ronelle Crews, Bob Brown, Mary Crews Colburn, Carl Crews, Chuck Crews, John Runchey, Jay Stoddard and Dave Wieland.
Dan Perry, an instructor of sculpture at the University of Northern Iowa, is chairing the Jon Crews Celebration of Community Spirit.
The Cedar Falls City Council has approved locating the artwork on the west side of Cedar Falls City Hall. Veterans have requested to move their Eternal Flame to Veteran’s Park, which will open up the site for the Crews sculpture.
Organizers have raised about $6,000 toward the $15,000 to $25,000 price tag and plan to raise 50 percent of the goal before requesting artist proposals for the commission. Although the group has no idea what the final concept will be, they agreed the piece “should not be a figure of Jon. We want it to be an inspirational artwork that focuses on his impact on our community, and not Jon as an individual.
