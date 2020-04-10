FSB participates in SBA program

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- Farmers State Bank is an approved Small Business Association lender and is participating in the Paycheck Protection Program. The program is available through June 30.

The Paycheck Protection Program is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. SBA will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.

This program is for any small business with less than 500 employees (including sole proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed persons), private non-profit organization or 501(c)(19) veterans organizations affected by coronavirus/COVID-19. Businesses in certain industries may have more than 500 employees if they meet the SBA’s size standards for those industries.

As of April 8, FSB has submitted 156 business applications to the SBA totaling over $43 million in loans. There are another 100+ currently in the application process.

In addition, the bank has deferred more than 180 loan payments, representing nearly $100,000, and provided over 200 fee waivers, exceeding $6,800, for customers affected by this event.