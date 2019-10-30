HAZLETON — The staff at Fontana Nature reserve are looking for people with excess apples and pears to feed the skunk, raccoons, fox, coyote and bison.
Apples and pears can be delivered during nature center hours — 8 a.m. to noon Monday and Tuesday; 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday; 1 to 4 p.m. weekends.
Boxes or feed sacks work well. They can also take pumpkins that have not been frozen and are not rotten to feed bison.
