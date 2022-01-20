'Frozen Jr.' musical opens Friday at Black Hawk Children's Theatre

WATERLOO – On stage, the ability to act, dance and sing is known as “a triple threat” in the theater world. Ella Stineman, 17, a Cedar Falls High School senior, is proving that true in her role as the lead character in the Black Hawk Children’s Theatre musical production of “Frozen Jr.”

The show opens at 7 p.m. Friday on the Hope Martin Theatre stage at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., with additional performances at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 7 p.m. Jan. 28 and 2 p.m. Jan. 29 and 30.

As Princess Elsa, Stineman is leading a cast of 24 in a story of love and acceptance between two sisters, Elsa and Anna, in the magical land of Arendelle. Elsa was born with the ability to control snow and ice and when her sister Anna upsets her before her coronation, she inadvertently sends the kingdom into eternal winter. She struggles with her ability and fears she will harm others, so she isolates herself.

“I love the development of the character as she goes through her journey of self-discovery and learning accept herself and embrace her powers. That’s what drew me to her. I haven’t ever played a character as strong as Elsa – usually I’m the comic relief character,” said Stineman.

“The most difficult part of the role is putting more emotion into singing and dancing. You can move your body and make facial expressions, but your voice has to be filled with emotional expression so the audience can hear it and feel it,” she explained.

Although the musical features the same characters as the popular Disney Broadway musical “Frozen,” the production expands on the emotional relationship and journey between Elsa and Anna (Emily Thedens). Playing the younger Elsa and Anna are Myka Rice, Clarence Stineman, Macie Graham and Allison Brown.

“It’s a little shorter show and isn’t as complex musically as the Broadway musical, but all the classic hits are there. A couple of nights ago, I thought, ‘I need to warn the actors that people will be singing along with them.’ It’s fun to think about that level of engagement with the audience, but the performers need to know that will happen,” said Director Anita Ross, who is also the Waterloo Community Playhouse executive director.

The biggest challenge for the cast, she said, is “unlearning what they themselves have been singing along with for years,” and learning to sing along with tracks rather than accompanied by live musicians. The track is underscored like a movie, which makes a difference in timing and staying in sync with the recorded music. Music director is Rosemary Gast and choreographer is Rachel Kuehner.

“The cast is doing an incredible job. There are moments in rehearsal that I get goosebumps. The sound of their singing is so beautiful and they carry the weight of what they are singing. Some songs are light and exuberant, and others are heavier and at a more serious level,” Ross explained.

Projections will enhance the set and scenic design, creating the ice castle and castle grounds. Lighting designer and technical director is Scott Schuster. Specialty costumes are created by Jana Poole-Fairbanks, Kim Porter and Annette Rubin.

Stineman is excited about playing opposite her best friend, Thedens, as Anna. “It’s one of the most fun experiences I’ve had on stage. She’s easy to work with, we’re comfortable with each other and trust each other absolutely,” she said, adding the friends “crack up sometimes” during serious scenes, “but only because something else is happening on stage.”

Purchase tickets online at wcpbhct.org, at the box office at the WCA, or by calling (319) 291-4494. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children.

