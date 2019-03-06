WATERLOO — Waterloo and Cedar Falls could get a tourism boost from a planned 4,000-mile national bike trail.
The Cedar Valley Nature Trail, which runs 67 miles along an old railroad line from Evansdale to Ely, would be one of 12 gateway trails that would anchor a proposed 4,000-mile national bike trail, spurring excitement from local leaders.
The Washington, D.C.-based Rails-to-Trails Conservancy announced earlier this year its vision for the proposed Great American Rail-Trail. The east-west bike trail would be “an unprecedented commitment to creating an iconic piece of American infrastructure.”
The Great American Rail-Trail aims to be “100 percent off-street” and multi-use for bikers and walkers across the country, said Kevin Belanger, a trail planner for Rails-to-Trails.
Locally, the Cedar Valley Nature Trail connects to trail systems in Waterloo and Cedar Falls and passes through Gilbertville and La Porte City on its way to Cedar Rapids and Ely.
Nationally, the Great American Rail-Trail would extend through 12 states and the District of Columbia, traveling through Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland before reaching Washington, D.C.
Kim Manning, manager of the Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau, said the Cedar Valley has already gotten a marketing boost from the project, which included a feature article about the local trail system in a recent issue of Rails-to-Trails magazine.
“I think this is a very exicting development,” Manning said. “This is going to be hopefully a coast-to-coast trail that will bring people through. We’re right in the middle of the country, and I think we would stand to benefit substantially.”
Manning noted the Cedar Valley Nature Trail also serves as the northern point of the American Discovery Trail.
“It think we’re a ways off from this being a reality,” she said. “But they were attracted to our area because we’re well developed and the Cedar Valley Nature Trail was one of the first rail trails, so we have that notoriety.”
More than half the trail would rely on established trail systems including the 11-mile Capital Crescent Trail in Washington, D.C., and Maryland; the 185-mile Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park in Washington, D.C., and Maryland; the 29-mile Panhandle Trail in Pennsylvania and West Virginia; the 270-mile Ohio to Erie Trail in Ohio; the 61-mile Cardinal Greenway in Indiana; 100-plus mile Hennepin Canal Parkway in Illinois; 52 miles of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail in Iowa; the 219-mile Cowboy Recreation and Nature Trail in Nebraska; the 6-mile Casper Rail Trail in Wyoming; the 12-mile Headwaters Trail System in Montana; the 72-mile Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes in Idaho; and the 200-mile Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail in Washington.
Existing trails and a desire to avoid the desert naturally guided the route to the northwest, and the trail infrastructure in Iowa and the popularity of RAGBRAI made Iowa a good fit, Belanger said.
“The Great American Rail-Trail is a bold vision — one that will take years to complete,” Keith Laughlin, Rails-to-Trails president, said in a news release. “The investment of time and resources necessary to complete this trail will be returned many times over as it takes its place among the country’s national treasures.”
It would be the “single greatest trail project in the history of the U.S.,” he said.
The route was selected over an 18-month review, but the concept is decades old. A full route map is expected to be announced in May.
