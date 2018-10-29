Try 1 month for 99¢

ALTA VISTA -- A motorcycle crash with a deer Sunday evening in Chickasaw County left two people injured.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash was reported shortly after 7 p.m. at 110th Street and Fayette Street near Alta Vista.

Injured were the driver of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle, Jerry Dahly, 64, of Riceville, and his passenger, Sharon Rowe, 63, of Riceville.

Dahly was air-lifted to Mayo Clinic-St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minn., while Rowe was transported by ground ambulance to Mercy Hospital in New Hampton.

Troopers said the vehicle was westbound on 110th Street when a deer entered the roadway from the north ditch. Dahly braked and struck the deer but then lost control. Both of them were thrown from the motorcycle.

Troopers were assisted by the Alta Vista Fire Department, Chickasaw County Ambulance Service, Chickasaw County Rescue Squad and the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office.

