From PSOs to Walmart, former CF councilman Dave Wieland remembered

CEDAR FALLS — A former Cedar Falls City Council member who died last week is being remembered as an open-minded, approachable public servant who defended the public safety model and helped start and grow one of the city’s largest shopping districts.
Dave Wieland died Nov. 24 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics of heart failure, according to his family. He was 79.
Private services will be held Tuesday, and a Celebration of Life will be held later, “when we can all safely gather together and give David a more appropriate gathering of friends and family, which was his wish,” his obituary read.
Born in the small northwest Iowa town of Sanborn, Wieland and his family moved to Waterloo, where he graduated from Waterloo West High School before earning a mechanical engineering degree from Iowa State University in 1967.
After living in Minnesota and Wisconsin, Wieland returned to the area in 1974 to take a job with Deere and Co., settling in Cedar Falls and earning a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Northern Iowa in 1990. He retired from Deere in 2002.
His first position serving the city of Cedar Falls was on the Planning and Zoning Commission before being elected to City Council in 2003. He held office as an at-large member for four terms until stepping down in 2019.
“It takes all seven working together to get it done,” Wieland said upon his council retirement in a June 2019 Courier article. “I’m so pleased that I can only think of one time in 16 years a council member (attacked) another one. We always attacked the issues.”
Ward 5 Councilman Frank Darrah served with Wieland on Planning and Zoning as well as the council for 15 years. He said Wieland saw Cedar Falls residents’ “positive nature.”
“Dave was very invested in the future of Cedar Falls and always advocated for quality-of-life issues but needed assurance that they could be paid for without burdening the taxpayers,” Darrah said.
Ward 2 Councilwoman Susan deBuhr noted she and Wieland were both elected in 2003 and said Wieland was a “compassionate” public servant.
“He believed in following the process and getting public input,” said deBuhr. “His dedication was admirable. It was a pleasure to serve with him.”
Rob Green spent two years on the council with Wieland before Green became mayor. He said Wieland was open-minded and always willing to discuss his reasoning.
“We ended up on different sides of the fence from time to time, but his continual good cheer and approachability made him easy to work with,” Green said.
When Cedar Falls adopted the PSO model after a budget shortfall, Wieland defended it.
“Other communities in Iowa are going bankrupt because of the high cost of police and fire,” Wieland was quoted as saying at a November 2018 meeting before a large crowd of anti-PSO residents.
He continued to defend the model, saying in a 2019 article it was “the best alternative by far” that “has held up every time it’s been challenged.”
Tom Hagarty, former Ward 1 councilman, remembered Wieland leading the charge against Walmart locating at South Main Street and Greenhill Road, and successfully lobbying instead for it to be the anchor in a new shopping district further south of town — an area of town experiencing growth to this day.
“Wieland represented all the citizens of Cedar Falls,” Hagarty remembered. “If you called him with a city concern, he would find an answer or solution to your concern and would call you back with an answer.”
Former at-large Councilman Nick Taiber, who served two terms with Wieland, said he appreciated Wieland balancing the political, social and economic realities of each decision. Taiber noted Wieland was a “big thinker” who also had a “soft side.”
“He was kind and respectful in every interaction,” Taiber said. “We could agree to disagree, and always enjoy each other’s company after the fact. Cedar Falls is a far better community because of Dave.”
