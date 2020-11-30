From PSOs to Walmart, former CF councilman Dave Wieland remembered

When Cedar Falls adopted the PSO model after a budget shortfall, Wieland defended it.

“Other communities in Iowa are going bankrupt because of the high cost of police and fire,” Wieland was quoted as saying at a November 2018 meeting before a large crowd of anti-PSO residents.

He continued to defend the model, saying in a 2019 article it was “the best alternative by far” that “has held up every time it’s been challenged.”

Tom Hagarty, former Ward 1 councilman, remembered Wieland leading the charge against Walmart locating at South Main Street and Greenhill Road, and successfully lobbying instead for it to be the anchor in a new shopping district further south of town — an area of town experiencing growth to this day.

“Wieland represented all the citizens of Cedar Falls,” Hagarty remembered. “If you called him with a city concern, he would find an answer or solution to your concern and would call you back with an answer.”

Former at-large Councilman Nick Taiber, who served two terms with Wieland, said he appreciated Wieland balancing the political, social and economic realities of each decision. Taiber noted Wieland was a “big thinker” who also had a “soft side.”