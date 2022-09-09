 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

'From our hearts to yours' group to host New Hartford bake/craft sale Sept. 18

  • 0
bake sale clip art
Shutterstock

NEW HARTFORD -- The "From our hearts to yours" donation group will have a bake/craft sale at the New Hartford Community Building on Sept. 18. It will take place at the same time as the Lions Club omelet breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m.

Funds raised will benefit the Ronald McDonald House and Hope Lodge in Iowa City.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What happens after Queen Elizabeth’s death? Operation London Bridge explained

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News