PARKERSBURG -- "From Our Hearts to Yours" will be at the Parkersburg American Legion at 102 Colfax St. on Feb. 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the American Legion's monthly breakfast.

They will be offering a free will donation bake sale and handmade craft items that are provided to local cancer centers and the Breast Care Center in Waterloo. They also provide items for the Ronald McDonald House and the Hope Lodge of Iowa City.

They will also be at the Son's of American Legion chili and oyster stew sale on Feb. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m.