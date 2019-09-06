CEDAR FALLS — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra will open its 90th anniversary season at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa.
Pauline Barrett, artistic director, and Conductor Jason Weinberger will conduct “From Havana to the Arabian Nights” and welcome to the stage guest pianist Ignacio “Nachito” Herrera.
The concert is sponsored by Western Home Communities, Matt and Pooneh Glascock, Nancy and Scott Graen, Jan and Steve Moore, Kent and Barb Opheim, 93.5 The Mix and KWWL-TV.
The concert program will include the “Concert Overture No. 1” by Florence Price and two of the great classical selections in the orchestral repertoire, “Rhapsody in Blue” by George Gershwin, with Herrera as piano soloist, and “Scheherazade” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov.
Nachito has toured the world with the famed “Cubanismo” ensemble as its lead pianist, arranger and musical director. He was also a special guest with the “Afro-Cuban All Stars” on their U.S. tour.
Pre-concert entertainment in the lobby of Gallagher-Bluedorn for this concert will be provided by the Hip Hop Literacy group of Waterloo.
Tickets are priced at $54, $44, $25 and $20 for adults, $10 for college students and $5 for youths below college. Tickets may be purchased at wcfsymphony.com, at the Gallagher-Bluedorn ticket office or through UNItix by calling 273-4849.
