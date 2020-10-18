From ecology to transportation to diversity and jobs, Cedar Falls wants input on Resilience Plan

CEDAR FALLS — What if the next 500-year-flood is just around the corner? What if the next derecho wipes out the Cedar Valley instead of Cedar Rapids? And what if the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the city’s finances for the next few years?

Thinking about worst-case scenarios may be a scary proposition. But city staff wants residents to do just that to come up with long-term solutions to potential problems.

A series of virtual workshops in the coming days, as well as a survey online, will help guide the new Cedar Falls Resilience Plan. It was developed about a year ago after discussions between the city and the University of Northern Iowa about disaster preparation.

“This is a very communitywide effort to really prepare the city for a variety of events that may happen in the future,” said Amanda Huisman, communication specialist with the city. “This year we had the pandemic, the derecho — when you’re looking at things like that, we want to take the opportunity to put the city in the best possible situation that may arise.”