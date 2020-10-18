From ecology to transportation to diversity and jobs, Cedar Falls wants input on Resilience Plan

CEDAR FALLS — What if the next 500-year-flood is just around the corner? What if the next derecho wipes out the Cedar Valley instead of Cedar Rapids? And what if the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the city’s finances for the next few years?
Thinking about worst-case scenarios may be a scary proposition. But city staff wants residents to do just that to come up with long-term solutions to potential problems.
A series of virtual workshops in the coming days, as well as a survey online, will help guide the new Cedar Falls Resilience Plan. It was developed about a year ago after discussions between the city and the University of Northern Iowa about disaster preparation.
“This is a very communitywide effort to really prepare the city for a variety of events that may happen in the future,” said Amanda Huisman, communication specialist with the city. “This year we had the pandemic, the derecho — when you’re looking at things like that, we want to take the opportunity to put the city in the best possible situation that may arise.”
Thinking about a response now will help the city, businesses and residents plan for the future, said city planner Thom Weintraut. He envisions proposed solutions would be more operational, rather than needing changes to city code.
“This is not just for the city,” Weintraut said. “These topics and ideas could (help) businesses streamline and run more efficiently, or just to be able to get some resources that individuals and the community could use to combat something that may be taking place.”
The topics are ecology, land and habitat; water, weather and urban flooding; energy, mobility and transportation; community cohesion and civic services; equity, diversity and well-being; and jobs, business and economy.
“It would benefit people to do all of them, but if it’s something they’re particularly passionate about, they can focus on that one,” Huisman said.
The Resilience Plan workshops will begin Tuesday, Oct. 20, and run through Oct. 29. Each will begin at noon and run for around 90 minutes, with participants able to ask questions of the consultant group. The workshops also will be recorded for later viewing.
Residents are also asked to fill out surveys on each topic that are available online through Oct. 30.
The results will be summarized in an online town hall meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 10, and a draft plan will be prepared for public review in the spring. Weintraut envisions it as a comprehensive plan that can be tweaked as needed over the years, but will help the city move forward.
“I would hope everyone in the community has ideas on these topics,” Weintraut said.
