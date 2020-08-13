From big to small: Three artworks featured in 'Senior Exhibit 2020' at Wartburg

WAVERLY – With just three pieces of art, the display in the Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery at Wartburg College is likely the smallest-ever exhibition of work by graduating seniors.
“Senior Exhibit 2020: Take Two” is open now through Sept. 8. Originally scheduled for April, the annual spring show was set to feature art projects by eight seniors.
“Ironically, it was supposed to be our largest exhibition of senior work. Usually there are four or five seniors graduating from the art program each year, but this year we had eight. Obviously, COVID-19 threw a wrench in things and the students scattered,” said Johanna Kramer-Weston, gallery executive director and curator.
The exhibit was canceled, although students had to complete their culminating projects in order to graduate. Then Kramer-Weston decided to stage the exhibit for August to coincide with classes getting under way on campus.
Three graduates were able to present their projects for display: Maddie Fletcher of Iowa City; Angeline Neo of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Katsuya Okonogi of Gumma, Japan.
Five other 2020 art graduates will showcase their projects on the gallery’s Instagram account (@waldemarschmidtgallery) via a virtual exhibition. They are Felipe Andrade of Laveen, Ariz; Angelica Bentley of Waterloo; Bri Dellamuth of Williamsburg; Anna Mugan of Waverly; and Kai Oelschlager of Hastings, Minn.
The gallery show features Katsuya Okonogi’s ceramics, Maddie Fletcher’s painting and an interactive exhibit “that features illustrations and augmented reality. With an app on a phone or iPad, the illustrations come alive in animations,” Kramer-Weston explained.
“I’ll be making Facebook posts over the next three weeks featuring the artists and some of their thoughts and reasoning behind their artwork. Everyone is participating, just not in the usual or same way. We are trying to adapt and be creative with our offerings. We’re rolling with the punches.”
No formal reception will take place, but the gallery is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. All visitors must adhere to the college’s COVID-19 mitigation policies, which include wearing a face mask while indoors and maintaining a safe physical distance.
In October, an exhibit featuring paintings by Cedar Falls artist Kim Behm is planned, followed in November by a show with artists Jennifer Bates and Lindsey Buehler.
