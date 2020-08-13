From big to small: Three artworks featured in 'Senior Exhibit 2020' at Wartburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY – With just three pieces of art, the display in the Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery at Wartburg College is likely the smallest-ever exhibition of work by graduating seniors.

“Senior Exhibit 2020: Take Two” is open now through Sept. 8. Originally scheduled for April, the annual spring show was set to feature art projects by eight seniors.

“Ironically, it was supposed to be our largest exhibition of senior work. Usually there are four or five seniors graduating from the art program each year, but this year we had eight. Obviously, COVID-19 threw a wrench in things and the students scattered,” said Johanna Kramer-Weston, gallery executive director and curator.

The exhibit was canceled, although students had to complete their culminating projects in order to graduate. Then Kramer-Weston decided to stage the exhibit for August to coincide with classes getting under way on campus.

Three graduates were able to present their projects for display: Maddie Fletcher of Iowa City; Angeline Neo of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Katsuya Okonogi of Gumma, Japan.