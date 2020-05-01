You are the owner of this article.
Friendship Village records first resident with COVID-19
Friendship Village records first resident with COVID-19

Lisa Gates

WATERLOO -- A resident and four employees at Friendship Village have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lisa Gates, president and chief executive officer, of the Waterloo retirement community, said in a Thursday Facebook post that the resident lives in the Pavilion Health Center at Friendship Village's main campus on Park Lane.

"Today has been a difficult day for us," Gates said in the post. "We have our first resident who tested positive for COVID-19. While we knew that there was a high probability this would happen it still has hit us pretty hard."

Gates said a direct caregiver who works at the Pavilion and a maintenance employee have also tested positive for the disease. Two employees who have been on leaves of absence since April 17 have also contracted COVID-19, she added.

An employee of Friends At Home, a home health agency located at Rosewood Estate, had tested positive for COVID-19. That employee did have direct contact with residents of Rosewood Estate who had contracted for services through Friends At Home.

Home health worker at Rosewood Estate tests positive for coronavirus

The two employees on leave live with individuals who work at Tyson Fresh Meats, which closed voluntary April 22 after an outbreak of coronavirus. Black Hawk County Health Department officials said 90% of the county's state-leading 1,381 COVID-19 cases through Thursday stem from the Tyson plant.

Residents living in nursing, long-term care and assisted living facilities are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 due to age and underlying health conditions.

Harmony House, in Waterloo has confirmed an outbreak of the disease with 29 cases. Several other facilities in Black Hawk County, including Western Home Communities, Ravenwood Specialty Care and NewAldaya, have recorded positive cases among staff.

Gates said the Friendship Village communities have been diligent with infection control and enforcing the wearing of personal protective equipment.

"Hopefully this journey we are on will be short lived," Gates said in an update on the Friendship Village website. "Until we are at the end of it, we remain committed to taking care of each other and adhering to the mandates in place to contain this virus.

"We will be risk adverse and not ease up on being vigilant and careful before it is clear we can do so," she added. "Everyone's safety is much too important to be handled without extreme caution."

Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa

Latest local coverage of the coronavirus  COVID-19 pandemic.

