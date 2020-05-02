Friendship Village, Ravenwood record first residents with COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- A resident and four employees at Friendship Village have tested positive for COVID-19. And a resident at Ravenwood Specialty Care has also tested positive.

Lisa Gates, president and chief executive officer, of the Friendship Village retirement community, said in a Thursday Facebook post that the resident lives in the Pavilion Health Center at Friendship Village's main campus on Park Lane.

"Today has been a difficult day for us," Gates said in the post. "We have our first resident who tested positive for COVID-19. While we knew that there was a high probability this would happen it still has hit us pretty hard."

Gates said a direct caregiver who works at the Pavilion and a maintenance employee have also tested positive for the disease. Two employees who have been on leaves of absence since April 17 have also contracted COVID-19, she added.

An employee of Friends At Home, a home health agency located at Rosewood Estate, had tested positive for COVID-19. That employee did have direct contact with residents of Rosewood Estate who had contracted for services through Friends At Home.