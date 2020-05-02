You are the owner of this article.
Friendship Village, Ravenwood record first residents with COVID-19
Friendship Village, Ravenwood record first residents with COVID-19

050214bp-gates-lisa

Lisa Gates

 BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer

WATERLOO -- A resident and four employees at Friendship Village have tested positive for COVID-19. And a resident at Ravenwood Specialty Care has also tested positive.

Lisa Gates, president and chief executive officer, of the Friendship Village retirement community, said in a Thursday Facebook post that the resident lives in the Pavilion Health Center at Friendship Village's main campus on Park Lane.

"Today has been a difficult day for us," Gates said in the post. "We have our first resident who tested positive for COVID-19. While we knew that there was a high probability this would happen it still has hit us pretty hard."

Gates said a direct caregiver who works at the Pavilion and a maintenance employee have also tested positive for the disease. Two employees who have been on leaves of absence since April 17 have also contracted COVID-19, she added.

Home health worker at Rosewood Estate tests positive for coronavirus

An employee of Friends At Home, a home health agency located at Rosewood Estate, had tested positive for COVID-19. That employee did have direct contact with residents of Rosewood Estate who had contracted for services through Friends At Home.

The two employees on leave live with individuals who work at Tyson Fresh Meats, which closed voluntary April 22 after an outbreak of coronavirus. Black Hawk County Health Department officials said 90% of the county's state-leading 1,381 COVID-19 cases through Thursday stem from the Tyson plant.

When Gates learned of the outbreak at Tyson, she decided that employees who lived with Tyson employees could not work at Friendship Village until it was absolutely clear they employee was not infected and not in contact with the Tyson employee.

"We offered the use of our guest and empty rooms for them to stay in and work at Friendship Village should their 'person' be tested as negative," Gates said.

"I wanted to mitigate the possibility of their person becoming infected by continuing working at Tyson and thus spreading COVID," she added. "We ended up not allowing anyone to work for us until the 14 days had passed and their person tested negative."

The Ravenwood case is in addition to two employees who tested positive last week.

Residents living in nursing, long-term care and assisted living facilities are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 due to age and underlying health conditions.

Harmony House, in Waterloo has confirmed an outbreak of the disease with 29 cases. Several other facilities in Black Hawk County, including Western Home Communities, Ravenwood Specialty Care and NewAldaya, have recorded positive cases among staff.

Gates said the Friendship Village communities have been diligent with infection control, cleaning, and enforcing the wearing of personal protective equipment.

Friendship Village set up designated COVID rooms in each of its health centers and Rosewood Estate and designated a COVID team of caregivers, Gates said. Friendship Village employees were no longer allowed to work two jobs, and the child care center was closed to non-Friendship Village employees.

"We have guest and empty apartments that our workers can stay in should they not want to go home," she said. "We have probably 10 employees doing this now."

While family members have encouraged more testing for residents and employees, Gates said the amount of testing is limited by the number of tests available.

"We have basically done all we can do to shut down our communities," she said. "If I had bubble I would put it around us."

