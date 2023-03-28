WATERLOO — Friendship Village Auxilary will host its Spring Brunch & Bazaar from 9 a.m.to 1 p.m. April 15 at 600 Park Lane.

Brunch tickets are $10 each. Admission to the bazaar is free.

The menu features Eggs Benedict casserole, a fruit cup, sausage, homemade muffins, coffee, milk and orange juice. Original crafts, jewelry, fresh baked goods, books, games, puzzles, videos, CD’s, furniture, yesteryear's treasures and many specialty items will be available at the bazaar. Proceeds benefit residents of the health centers and assisted living facilities.

To purchase a brunch ticket, call (319) 291-8100, or purchase at the door.

