Friends of the Family to tackle Cedar Valley homelessness

WATERLOO – A local advocacy agency for survivors is embarking on an $800,000 project to end homelessness in the Cedar Valley.
Friends of the Family was awarded significant local funding from the Otto Schoitz Foundation to create and facilitate a six-to-nine-month housing program with the goal of eliminating homelessness in Black Hawk County in five years. The organization also is working to bring in a matching partner to increase the project to $1.6 million.
“The only way to end homelessness is to get people housed,” said Friends of the Family Director Ben Brustkern, “to get people back into housing and moving forward into permanent housing of their own.”
The program will work with landlords and organizations in the community to offer housing and services to those in need. The program will offer rent and housing assistance for those who qualify.
Friends of the Family already has a rapid rehousing program geared toward victims of violence. The homelessness program will be geared toward the general population. Currently the organization has about 60 units available for the programs, and will be looking for about 90 more. The program offers assistance and services and aims to turn over the household to private housing within six to nine months.
They also plan to hire four full-time employees, but like many organizations are struggling to find applicants.
Brustkern has been collaborating with other homeless providers in the area as well, including the Salvation Army Hospitality House, Peoples Clinic, Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health and the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center.
“It’s going to take all of us to reduce it, or get to what we call ‘functional zero,’ where no one is waiting for services,” Brustkern said.
About 450 people enter the homeless system each year in Black Hawk County, according to Brustkern. Homeless people are added to the system via a statewide coordinated entry, where they are placed on a list and pulled off by providers.
A majority of them exit within 14 days in Black Hawk County, and about 44% of those are African Americans.
“We know that’s a really disproportionate number,” he said.
Friends of the Family staff also has been working with the city officials to figure out where homeless people are located and having conversations and building relationships with those living on the streets.
“We truly believe in housing first. We don’t need to overcome barriers first. We can address them after they’re housed. We’re going to continue working with them and keep them moving forward,” Brustkern said.
Friends of the Family began in 1992 in Black Hawk County and has since expanded to aid people in 27 Iowa cities.
Those in need are asked to call the Friends of the Family crisis hotline any day or time at (800) 410-7233. For landlords wanting to get involved, go to www.fofia.org/get-involved.