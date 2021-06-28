Friends of the Family to tackle Cedar Valley homelessness

Brustkern has been collaborating with other homeless providers in the area as well, including the Salvation Army Hospitality House, Peoples Clinic, Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health and the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center.

“It’s going to take all of us to reduce it, or get to what we call ‘functional zero,’ where no one is waiting for services,” Brustkern said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

About 450 people enter the homeless system each year in Black Hawk County, according to Brustkern. Homeless people are added to the system via a statewide coordinated entry, where they are placed on a list and pulled off by providers.

A majority of them exit within 14 days in Black Hawk County, and about 44% of those are African Americans.

“We know that’s a really disproportionate number,” he said.

Friends of the Family staff also has been working with the city officials to figure out where homeless people are located and having conversations and building relationships with those living on the streets.

“We truly believe in housing first. We don’t need to overcome barriers first. We can address them after they’re housed. We’re going to continue working with them and keep them moving forward,” Brustkern said.