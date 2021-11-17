Friends of the Family receives $2.5 million grant to address homelessness in Iowa

WATERLOO -- Friends of the Family has been selected to receive a $2.5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund. It is the largest grant received in its history.

Friends of the family is a non-profit organization that provides safe shelter, confidential services, and housing assistance to individuals in crisis due to homelessness, domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

This one-time grant will allow Friends of the Family to provide more opportunities for rapid rehousing and permanent housing for families experiencing homelessness. The funds will also allow the organization to expand outreach services in the communities they serve to ensure that everyone is connected to opportunities for housing.

Friends of the Family is one of 32 organizations nationwide selected as a Day 1 Families Fund grant recipient by an independent advisory board comprised of homelessness experts with experience in policy, advocacy, racial equity, child welfare and housing and service delivery.

Launched in 2018 by Amazon founder and executive chair Jeff Bezos, the Day 1 Families Fund issues annual leadership awards to organizations and civic groups providing shelter and hunger support to address the immediate needs of young families.

