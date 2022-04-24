Friends of Gallagher Bluedorn makes $1.5 million gift for renovation, expansion

CEDAR FALLS -- Friends of the Gallagher Bluedorn president Robert Frederick has announced a $1 million gift towards a $14.9 million expansion of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa’s campus.

Friends, which formed over 20 years ago, supports GBPAC programming and operations. Since its inception, the organization has given nearly $1.3 million to Gallagher Bluedorn through annual support to infrastructure, equipment, performances and the beloved Kaleidoscope Series for Youth.

At their annual meeting, Friends also announced they are committed to doubling new donations dollar-by-dollar up to $500,000. The gifts, totaling $1.5 million, brings the total amount raised for the project to $11.9 million.

Friends hope their initial gift and match challenge will assist GBPAC in achieving its full fundraising goal.

Renovation and expansion will modernize the space and elevate the patron experience. Originally built to host 140 events and serve up to 14,000 guests annually, the center currently hosts nearly 600 events and more than 115,000 guests each year – operating at 10 times its expected capacity. The project is slated to include expansion of the lobby, ticketing and concessions areas, as well as the addition of the Marquee Lounge, along with renovations of existing amenities, such as seating in the Great Hall, and restroom upgrades.

The Friends of the Gallagher Bluedorn gift was made to the University of Northern Iowa through the UNI Foundation. For more information about the Gallagher Bluedorn renovation, visit GBPAC.com/Renovation.

