WATERLOO — Traditional Valentine’s special events are usually focused on couples, hearts, flowers and romance. At the Waterloo Center for the Arts, friends are at the heart of the celebration.

The “Good as H*LL! PAL-entines” Celebrations is Feb. 10 from 7 to 9 p.m. at WCA, 225 Commercial St.

“This is brand new, the first-ever PAL-entines event. We didn’t want to focus on couples. We wanted to add something fun to the mix, especially in winter where there’s a lot less on the calendar,” said Kent Shankle, WCA executive director.

Roth Jewelers is the presenting sponsor.

The evening will feature champagne, desserts and a Lizzo-inspired deejay set. “I love the message of self-love and friends that runs through Lizzo’s music (“Good as Hell,” “Juice,” “Truth Hurts,” “About Damn Time”). This is an event for people to come out with their friend group and celebrate with the people who are important in their lives,” Shankle explained.

Deejay Aliya Rahma will spin tunes for the high-energy party set. Pretty Good Co. will provide everything needed to create Valentine cards. There will be chair massages by Shannon Griffin of Frequency Massage, a selfie station and other light-hearted fun.

Door prizes, including a $100 gift certificate from Roth Jewelers and luxurious spa services at local salons will be given away.

There will be desserts made by Friends of the Art Center as well as sweets and treats such as cakes, cheesecakes, tarts, fudge and chocolate purchased from local businesses, including cookies from Macarons by Sani. Beer, wine and other party beverages will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $25 each; purchase five tickets and bring a friend for free. Tickets are available at WCA, by calling (319) 291-4490 or online at www.waterloocenterforthearts.com.

Proceeds benefit the Friends of the Art Center, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the WCA in its mission to promote the arts in the Cedar Falls. The group raises funds and volunteers in support of art acquisitions, exhibitions and conservation of works in the permanent collection, as well as educational and outreach programming.

“We couldn’t do what we do without the monetary and tangible support provided by Friends of the Arts Center and their generous support of events like this,” Shankle said. The group recently voted to provide additional funding for the summer 2023 Fiesta Latino Heritage Festival and support the purchase of new equipment, including a new kiln in the ceramics lab and a large-format printer.

For details about joining Friends, email museum@waterloo-ia.org, or call (319) 291-4490.