Friday'Loo announces cancellation of rest of 2020 season

WATERLOO -- A concert series in Waterloo announced it would be canceling the rest of its 2020 season, days after a similar series in Cedar Falls announced the same.

Friday'Loo announced Friday morning it was canceling the last three of its scheduled dates for this year, citing emergency guidelines put in place and recently extended by Gov. Kim Reynolds to stem the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Due to Governor Reynolds' extension of social distancing guidelines, and seeing several local businesses being affected by cases, the committee feels this is the best decision for the safety of everyone involved," organizers said in the release.

The concert series is organized by Main Street Waterloo and usually draws hundreds of people to Lincoln Park in Waterloo.

"The safety of our community members, local businesses and those who attend Friday'Loo (have) always been our main focus," organizers said in the release.

The decision comes on the heels of its Cedar Falls counterpart, Live to 9, announcing its cancellation of the 2020 season on Tuesday.

Neither Friday'Loo nor Live to 9 have held any events this year to date. Both announced in June they were canceling all July concerts.

Dates for the 2021 season would be announced "soon," Main Street Waterloo said, and encouraged those interested to visit MainStreetWaterloo.org or follow the organization on social media.

