Friday rollover injures one

CEDAR FALLS — One person is hurt after a rollover crash in Cedar Falls.

On Friday, Sept. 16, around 5:30 p.m., Cedar Falls Police and Fire and MercyOne Paramedics responded to the crash at the intersection of West 22nd and Main streets.

Police said a Ford Edge was traveling south on Main Street and turning onto 22nd Street. The vehichle hit a Ford Taurus traveling north on Main Street and the Edge rolled onto its side. Both the driver and passenger had to be rescued.

The passenger was transported to MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Everyone else involved was uninjured or had minor injuries.