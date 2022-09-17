Friday rollover injures one

CEDAR FALLS — One person is hurt after a rollover crash in Cedar Falls.
On Friday, Sept. 16, around 5:30 p.m., Cedar Falls Police and Fire and MercyOne Paramedics responded to the crash at the intersection of West 22nd and Main streets.
Jeff Reinitz
Police said a Ford Edge was traveling south on Main Street and turning onto 22nd Street. The vehichle hit a Ford Taurus traveling north on Main Street and the Edge rolled onto its side. Both the driver and passenger had to be rescued.
The passenger was transported to MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Everyone else involved was uninjured or had minor injuries.
Photos: Evansdale Community Days Parade
Evansdale Parade 1
Adrianna Shindoll of Evansdale, 10, picks up candy thrown from a float during the Evansdale Community Days parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Evansdale Parade 2
Amvets Post 31 veterans throw candy from their float during the Evansdale Community Days parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Evansdale Parade 3
Evansdale Mayor DeAnne Kobliska rides in the Evansdale Community Days parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Evansdale Parade 4
Children wave at passing floats during the Evansdale Community Days parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Evansdale Parade 5
Candy is thrown to parade watchers during the Evansdale Community Days parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Evansdale Parade 6
Parade floats flow down Evans Road during the Evansdale Community Days parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Evansdale Parade 7
Parade floats flow down Evans Road during the Evansdale Community Days parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Evansdale Parade 8
Parade floats flow down Evans Road during the Evansdale Community Days parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Evansdale Parade 9
Black Hawk County Supervisor candidate Tavis Hall walks in the Evansdale Community Days parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Showing their true colors
Young athletes march down Evans Road Saturday in the Evansdale Community Days parade. The festival continues Sunday with the Fireman's Breakfast starting at 8 a.m. and a 9:30 a.m. color run.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Evansdale Parade 11
Parade floats flow down Evans Road during the Evansdale Community Days parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Evansdale Parade 12
Parade floats flow down Evans Road during the Evansdale Community Days parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Evansdale Parade 13
Parade floats flow down Evans Road during the Evansdale Community Days parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Evansdale Parade 14
Parade floats flow down Evans Road during the Evansdale Community Days parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
