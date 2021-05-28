Friday Loo canceled for May 28 due to weather

WATERLOO -- Due to inclement weather, Friday Loo for May 28 has been cancelled.
The next Friday loo is June 18 with music by recording artist Annie Mack. For more information about Friday Loo visit www.mainstreetwaterloo.org/fridayloo.
