 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday Loo canceled for May 28 due to weather
0 comments
alert top story

Friday Loo canceled for May 28 due to weather

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FridayLoo logo 2020

WATERLOO -- Due to inclement weather, Friday Loo for May 28 has been cancelled.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The next Friday loo is June 18 with music by recording artist Annie Mack. For more information about Friday Loo visit www.mainstreetwaterloo.org/fridayloo.

Fourth Street Cruise 2015-2019

Cruisin' Fourth Street in downtown Waterloo is a tradition. The 105.7 KOKZ Fourth Street Cruise has been the unofficial kick-off to summer for 39 years. Here's a look at the rides at recent cruises.

1 of 17
0 comments
0
0
1
1
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 39th Annual Fourth Street Cruise

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News