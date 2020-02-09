You are the owner of this article.
Friday Forum to be hosted by Grow Cedar Valley
Grow Cedar Valley is hosting a Friday Forum on Friday from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls.

Guest speakers will include Sen. Tim Kapucian of Keystone, chair of the Senate Transportation Committee and Sen. Dan Zumbach of Ryan, assistant Senate majority leader.

There is no cost to attend. Investors may RSVP by contacting Bette Wubbena at bette@growcedarvalley.com or by calling 232-1156.

