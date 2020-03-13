Friday coronavirus updates: 17 total cases in Iowa, Dem cancels county conventions

The company also noted it was seeing more customers stocking up on essentials.

"While we may have limited quantities available of certain items due to increased demand, we are working closely with our suppliers to make sure we have enough supplies to meet our shoppers' needs," the company said in a statement Thursday. "We are reaching beyond our traditional supply channels to make sure we have the items you want."

For those getting groceries delivered through Aisles Online, Hy-Vee said delivery drivers were "taking extra precautions" and "will not enter your home with your groceries so they can maintain a safe distance during the drop off."

Special Olympics Iowa suspends all March training, activities

On the heels of its State Mid-Winter Tournament cancellation, Special Olympics Iowa announced it would "suspend all training and activities through the end of March," its organization said in a release Friday.

The suspension would happen "until further notice," said CEO John Kliegl.

"The decision to suspend all training and activities was made out of extreme caution for the health and safety of everyone in the Special Olympics Iowa community," Kliegl said.