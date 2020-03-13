Friday coronavirus updates: Dem county conventions, World's Greatest Spring Break canceled

Volunteers are asked to stay home if they're feeling sick. While volunteering or visiting, individuals are asked to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer.

"Visitors can be assured we follow high standards for cleanliness, but we are still adding additional processes to ensure the facility is clean," said Barbara Prather, executive director of the Food Bank.

Last year, the Food Bank distributed more than 8 million pounds of food, providing 6.7 million meals to a 16-county area in northeast Iowa, according to the organization. Donations were still needed.

"The Food Bank will count on this support as they prepare strategies for numerous scenarios the following months may deliver," the organization said in a statement.

Hy-Vee stores note changes in wake of virus

Hy-Vee noted its stores would be upping "sanitization protocols," disallowing customers from using reusable cups at the fountain drink or tea and coffee areas, and canceled non-essential business travel for its employees and asked the same of its vendors and suppliers.

The company also noted it was seeing more customers stocking up on essentials.