WATERLOO – Dana Downing, 10, and brother Dalton, 12, love picking strawberries at Heartland Farms each year with their grandmother, Astrid Columbus. They enjoy her stories about growing up in Norway, meeting her husband at Wartburg College and chit-chatting about their year.
But what they love most, they said, is “Grandma jam.”
“We make jam of two full containers of these,” said Columbus, of Cedar Falls.
Peanut butter and Grandma jam sandwiches are a staple for her kids and grandkids. Each year she makes and freezes about 60 16-ounce containers for her family.
The recent cool temperatures dotted with steady rains have produced a prime harvest season for Heartland Farms.
“We’re pleasantly surprised so far,” said Heartland Farms owner David Myers. “You can’t get any better than this in Iowa — a little breeze, sun and no bugs.”
Though the wet, cool spring has wreaked havoc for commodity farmers, strawberries are a different story. This year will see “bigger, better, plumper, juicier berries” because of the year’s weather pattern.
Weather dictates when the harvest occurs, but typically June is strawberry season in Iowa. Myers said June 13 was the first good day this year, seven to 10 days later than normal.
Varieties like AC Valley and Honeoye are common on his 10 acres of strawberry fields. This year he introduced the archer variety, known for their hearty size and fragrance.
Myers has been growing strawberries at his farm on 5111 Osage Road since 1980. Raised on a farm near Dunkerton, Myers turned to strawberries at the downturn of the 1980s farm crisis.
If strawberries aren’t enough to keep children busy at the farm, a new playground, a large bouncing area and baby goats are there to lure them in.
“Goat babies and kids are like magnets,” Myers said.
Heartland Farms also recently added goat yoga to its list of agritainment that includes a pumpkin patch and annual Halloween haunt.
Strawberries are available for picking every day through strawberry season from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, go to https://heartlandfarmswaterloo.com/strawberries.
