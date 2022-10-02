Fresh from 'The Voice,' Jay Allen returns home to Iowa to raise funds to fight Alzheimer's

WATERLOO — Country singer Jay Allen has been busy.

After the Stout native’s emotional blind audition on the season premiere of NBC’s “The Voice,” his original song “Blank Stares” soared to #2 on the iTunes Country Chart and #6 overall on iTunes. He sang a verse of the song at John Legend’s behest and chose Gwen Stefani over her husband Blake Shelton as his coach on the hit TV show.

He’s been inundated with requests for media interviews and concerts since the show aired Sept. 19.

His Florida wedding to country artist and long-time love Kylie Morgan, which was supposed to happen this weekend, was postponed by Hurricane Ian. They’re hoping to tie the knot in February.

And the Nashville-based Allen will return to his old Cedar Valley stomping grounds on Saturday to perform at and participate in A Run To Remember. The fundraising 5K and fun run on the Techworks campus in downtown Waterloo honors former Black Hawk Veteran Affairs Executive Director Kevin Dill, who has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia.

“Any option I have to come back home and be involved in something like this, I’m going to do that. I came off the road and saw a message from Tammy (Dill) who filled me in about Kevin and the event, and I thought how cool if I could go home and support Kevin on his journey,” said Allen.

It is a highly personal pilgrimage for Allen. The singer-songwriter lost his mother, Sherry Rich, 54, in 2019 from complications of early onset Alzheimer’s. He wrote “Blank Stares” in 2017 to honor his mom and shares his feelings of the disease that gradually robbed her of memory and recognition. She was diagnosed at 51 and occasionally joined him on stage when he sang the song.

He was devastated when she died. Through his efforts and the song, Allen has helped raise millions nationwide for Alzheimer’s disease research and support.

“I take it seriously. This is the role God has put me in. He is using me and my voice to bring a sense of healing and especially to talk about dementia. Wrapping your heart and mind around dementia is very confusing. It’s difficult. I’ve taken it upon myself to create a safe place, a community for families and caregivers,” said Allen, a 2004 graduate of Dike-New Hartford High School.

On “The Voice,” he told the audience he’d raise about $50 million for Alzheimer’s, but a fact-check by attorneys following the show put the total closer to $100 million.

“It’s pretty wild to think it’s almost double what we thought. It’s the saddest thing I’ve ever experienced in my life. I definitely felt her with me when I walked out on stage for the blind audition.”

He hopes the song offers hope and inspiration and that inspiration will turn into action.

Kevin Dill is thrilled that Allen was willing to join A Run To Remember. The goal is to raise $30,000 to benefit Dementia Friendly Cedar Valley, the Lewy Body Dementia Foundation and the Veterans Way Project. Main Street Waterloo and Rotary Club of the Cedar Valley are partnering on the event.

“I’m glad Jay is able to come and help us raise awareness. I’m a nobody, so for Jay to take time out of his life to come to Iowa and help raise funds in honor of his mom is truly a blessing,” said the Marine Corps veteran. He went to school with Allen’s uncle.

“The committee has done a fantastic job of putting it together. I hope Jay being here helps bring more people out. My goal is for people who live with dementia-related diseases and their families and caregivers to come out and be part of the community and show people that we still matter.

Dill serves on the action team for Dementia Friendly Cedar Valley, an organization he worked to establish in conjunction with the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging.

Registration and check-in for the run is at 9 a.m. Saturday. Never The Less will pump up the energy as runners begin. The Fun Run starts at 10 a.m. After the run, there will be more music with Allen, food vendors, a beer garden, raffle drawings and a special program emceed by Tara Gettman. Nearby hotels are planning to offer quiet spaces for people with dementia.

Individuals interested in participating in the run or sponsorships can find more information online at mainstreetwaterloo.org/aruntoremember.

In the meantime, Allen and Morgan are making new wedding plans.

“Our wedding venue near Fort Myers Beach was under water during the hurricane, and we’ve been concerned for close family and friends in the area. Everyone got evacuated, but our wedding planner was stuck at home with a new baby,” he said.

“It will take months to recover and rebuild from the flood damage. We want to be gracious and support them the best we can,” Allen added.