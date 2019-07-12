CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Municipal Band, directed by Dennis A. Downs, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Overman Park.
The one-hour program by the 45-piece band will feature Ryan Miller performing a Mozart French horn solo, selections from “Grease,” works by King, Fillmore, Daehn, and more. Pre-show music will be provided by the Sugar Daddys Jazz Band led by David Smith.
The free, open-air concerts are presented every Tuesday, June-July, and feature light and traditional band selections for all age groups.
The Rotary Club operates a concession stand with proceeds supporting the band and other community causes.
Tax-deductible donations to support the band may be made to Friends of CF Band, P.O. Box 144, Cedar Falls 50613. For more information, go to www.cedarnet.org/cfband or phone 266- 1253.
