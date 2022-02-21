Freezing rain, snow headed our way tonight

WATERLOO -- Those Sunday temperatures in the 50s aren't sticking around, and snow is coming back.

Black Hawk County and the surrounding area is under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 6 p.m. tonight through 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Mixed precipitation, mainly freezing drizzle, is expected to begin in northern Iowa this afternoon, advancing into central and southern Iowa overnight. The freezing drizzle will transition to snow overnight in northern Iowa as the temperature drops from today's high of 46 degrees to tonight's low of 20 degrees.

Snow will continue through Tuesday morning as temperatures stay in the teens and low 20s, meaning motorists should prepare for snow- or ice-covered roads, the NWS said.

Ice amounts could be up to a tenth of an inch and snow amounts up to a half an inch by Tuesday, according to the NWS forecast as of 10 a.m. Monday.

Winds will be out of the northwest from 14 to 18 miles per hour with gusts as high as 26 mph. Temperatures aren't expected to get above freezing for the rest of the week, with highs in the low 20s or lower through at least Friday.

More snow is expected across the state on Thursday.

