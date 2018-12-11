Try 1 month for 99¢
121118ho-weather-map

The total ice forecast for Dec. 12-13, 2018, according to the Des Moines bureau of the National Weather Service.

WATERLOO -- Freezing drizzle and a "light glaze" of ice could greet residents of the Cedar Valley and parts of Northeast Iowa when they head off to work Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 3 a.m. through 8 a.m. Wednesday for Black Hawk, Bremer and Buchanan counties, with the main forecast showing patchy freezing drizzle or light snow, according to the National Weather Service bureau out of Des Moines.

Measurable amounts of ice and snow are not expected, according to the NWS, but the icy glaze will make sidewalks and roadways slippery, the bureau said Tuesday.

Further northeast, a winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. until noon Wednesday for Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette and Winneshiek counties for mixed precipitation, including snow and ice, according to the NWS bureau in La Crosse, Wis.

For those counties, up to an inch of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice is expected, causing travel difficulties, according to the NWS.

