 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

'Freedom's Daughters' portrait artist Kathy Schumacher to present gallery talk Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
freedoms daughters.jpg

Kathy Schumacher, a self-taught artist from Cedar Rapids, created 24 portraits of Black women from 19th century to modern civil rights activists. 

 WCA PHOTO

WATERLOO -- Self-taught artist Kathy Schumacher of Cedar Rapids will present a gallery talk at a reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 224 Commercial St.

Schumacher's exhibit of 24 portraits now on display, "Freedom's Daughters," depict largely unknown Black heroines from suffrage to civil rights in the U.S. While names like Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman, and Rosa Parks are familiar to the public, fewer people recognize names like Josephine St. Pierre Ruffin, co-founding editor of the Woman’s Era, the first national newspaper published by and for Black Women and Nannie Helen Burroughs, founder of the first Black-owned and operated school for girls, for example.

The event is open free to the public.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Jack Bender

Jack Bender

Jack Bender, a Waterloo native, drew and inked the comic strip Alley Oop for 28 years. He died Jan. 5 in Tulsa, Okla., from complications of d…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'Terrible tragedy': Ukrainian Interior Minister Monastyrsky killed in helicopter crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News