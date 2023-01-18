'Freedom's Daughters' portrait artist Kathy Schumacher to present gallery talk Thursday

Schumacher's exhibit of 24 portraits now on display, "Freedom's Daughters," depict largely unknown Black heroines from suffrage to civil rights in the U.S. While names like Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman, and Rosa Parks are familiar to the public, fewer people recognize names like Josephine St. Pierre Ruffin, co-founding editor of the Woman’s Era, the first national newspaper published by and for Black Women and Nannie Helen Burroughs, founder of the first Black-owned and operated school for girls, for example.