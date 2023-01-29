'Freedom's Daughter' elevates narrative about largely unknown historic Black heroines

WATERLOO — Two disparate exhibits on display at the Waterloo Center for the Arts converge to create a dialogue between portraits of largely unknown Black suffrage heroines and artwork created by Black contemporary artists.

“Freedom’s Daughters,” a series of 24 portraits by Cedar Rapids artist Kathy Shumacher, features “unsung” Black heroines from suffrage to civil rights. “We Still Rise” showcases several sculptural, two-dimensional and performance art pieces from the center’s permanent collection. Both exhibits will be displayed until March 19.

“As a curator, I feel strong about presenting artwork that intersects, that the community can experience, ideas and narratives to grapple with, and we don’t shy away from that,” said WCA’s Chawne Paige, noting that the exhibits further conversation about Black determination while highlighting Black artists’ contributions and perspectives.

Shumacher, a largely self-taught artist, originally planned to focus her artwork on the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote in 2020. “Then COVID, and everything was canceled. I started looking into suffrage more deeply, thinking about painting portraits of unknown suffragettes in Iowa. As I did the research, I learned that many African-American women were very active in suffrage, but were pushed out of the movement. I didn’t realize that,” said the artist, who is Caucasian.

She has studied portraiture in workshops with nationally-known artists and taken art classes at Mount Mercy and Kirkwood Community colleges. She prefers working in large format using charcoal, oil and acrylic.

These portraits focus on Black heroines from the 19th century to modern civil rights activists. Shumacher credits the collection’s title to a book of the same name by author Lynne Olson which was influential in developing the exhibition.

The public recognizes the names of such important historical figures as Sojourner Truth, Harriett Tubman and Rosa Parks. But many impactful Black women are largely unrecognized, including Josephine St. Pierre Ruffin, co-founding editor of the first national newspaper published by and for Black women; Nannie Helen Burroughs, founder of the first Black owned and operated girls’ school; Unita Zelma Blackwell, the first Black woman elected major in Mississippi; and Daisy Bates, the force behind the first high school integration in Little Rock, Ark.

Initially, she was uncomfortable about possible backlash from the Black community “that there’s this white woman who has taken it on herself to do something on this piece of history.” So the artist spoke with officials at the African American Museum of Iowa in Cedar Rapids.

“Kathy didn’t know the history and educated herself about these women and elevated their stories for a broader audience,” said Paige.

“Freedom’s Daughters” also features quotes from each woman read by Cameroonian-American artist Akwi Nji, who is also director of school and community relations for Waterloo Community Schools.

The portraits were first exhibited in 2022 at the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art.

Shumacher has been gratified by the mostly positive public reaction. “I feel like I’ve accomplished something by getting these names of these women out there.”

The WCA companion exhibit, “We Still Rise,” features a life-sized sculpture by Lori Ann Dale, “Dig Deep,” as well as a series of silver gelatin prints, “Million Woman March.” The march took place Oct. 25, 1997, in Philadelphia, with the overarching theme of family unity and what it means to be an African American woman in America.

Madai Taylor’s “One Hundred Years of Lynching in the American Spirit,” made from cotton cord and Iowa earth on roofing paper, dates from 2015 in the WCA permanent collection. The final piece is a recording of a 2022 Vertigo performance at WCA related to branding and slavery, along with items used for the performance piece, “A Seed of Empathy,” by Isaiah Patton.