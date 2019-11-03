WATERLOO — The northward “Great Migration” of African Americans from the South 100 years ago contributed significantly to Waterloo’s racial and ethnic diversity.
So, too, do a group of individuals hope a migration of another kind this month will promote understanding and an appreciation of the benefits of that diversity.
A group of residents from Waterloo-Cedar Falls will embark on the second annual “Freedom Bus Tour” Nov. 11-15, touring historic sites in the South of the American civil rights movement of the 1960s.
Twenty-two individuals from the metro area will make the trip, said the Rev. Abraham Funchess Jr., a pastor and executive director of the Waterloo Human Rights Commission. Seventeen people made the first trip a year ago.
“The big thing this time is the fact that Allen College is our presenting sponsor,” Funchess said. “They provided the charter bus,” offering more comfortable travel accommodations. “We’re really excited about it. We learned from last year’s experience, and we’ll learn from this year’s experience.”
MLK New Jerusalem Ministries also is involved.
The group plans to stop at many of the same locations as last year, but will be able to also spend time taking in more of the educational programming offered at each location.
The group will visit the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, built around the former Lorraine Motel, where King was shot and killed on a balcony April 4, 1968, as he visited town in support of a sanitation workers’ strike.
At Montgomery, Alabama, the group will stop at The Southern Poverty Law Center, the civil rights advocacy group founded in 1971 by Julian Bond, Morris Dees and Joseph J. Levin Jr.
It is known for its legal cases against white supremacist groups such as the Ku Klux Klan with initiatives such as its “Klanwatch” project, and for promoting tolerance education programs.
The center’s current offices are across the street from the National Civil Rights Memorial, commemorating those who died in the civil rights movement from 1954-68. It was designed by artist Maya Lin, who also created the national Vietnam Veterans Memorial — “the Wall” — in Washington, D.C.
Funchess said the group hopes to meet with Montgomery’s newly elected mayor, Steven Reed, the first African-American mayor in the city’s 200-year history. He will be sworn in Nov. 12, two days before the Waterloo delegation is scheduled to arrive.
At Montgomery, the group also will visit the National Center for Peace and Justice, also known as the National Lynching Memorial, which opened in April 2018. It commemorates victims of lynching in the U.S., to “acknowledge past racial terrorism and advocate for social justice in America.”
At Selma, Alabama, the delegation will visit Brown Chapel AME Church, the historic starting point of the 1965 marches from Selma to Montgomery led by King and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in pursuit of voting rights. They will also walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, the site of the brutal “Bloody Sunday” police violence against marchers March 7, 1965. It helped spur to passage of the Voting Rights Act.
At Birmingham, the group will visit the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, where on Sept. 15, 1963, 15 sticks of dynamite planted by four klansmen and segregationists went off under a set of steps and killed Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson, all 14 years old, and Carol Denise McNair, 11. It would take decades to bring those responsible to justice.
Funchess hopes to make the Freedom Tour an annual event. He aspires to have it grow to be something on the scale of the Honor Flights of military veterans to see Washington, D.C., military memorials.
He hopes to involve the schools and include some of the tour material in school curriculum, and to include representatives of the Grow Cedar Valley economic development organization. One of its goals is to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace.
