WATERLOO — A group of about 20 people will head south for a tour of the civil rights movement.
The Freedom Bus will leave Waterloo on Tuesday for a tour of various locations that were instrumental in the civil rights movement.
“The trip is important because it’s part of the MLK initiative that we launched in December 2017,” said the Rev. Abraham Funchess Jr., executive director of the Waterloo Human Rights Commission. “Part of the initiative involved creating events and situations that allow us to engage justice conversations and diversity inclusion talk.”
This is the first of what Funchess hopes is many tours similar to the Honor Flights that take veterans to memorials in Washington, D.C.
Funchess has been involved in several walks and marches in Waterloo to bring awareness to civil rights activism, diversity and inclusion.
The group will head to Memphis, Tenn., and Birmingham, Montgomery and Selma, Ala.
“This year is the vision tour to allow just a few of us to go and scout everything out so we can have a better appreciation of how we want to shape the tour and open it up to the larger community,” Funchess said.
Among those going on the trip are Waterloo civil rights activists Willie Mae Wright and the Rev. Larry Stumme, Funchess said.
“We intend to stop by Mason Temple to see the place (the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.) last spoke and then, of course, we will be at Lorraine Motel where he was gunned down,” Funchess said.
The National Civil Rights Museum is located around the motel.
From Memphis, the group will head about seven hours to Montgomery, Ala., in hopes of meeting up with the Rev. Robert Graetz, a Lutheran pastor active during the civil rights movement.
“He’s always been a friend to the civil rights movement,” Funchess said. “Today, he’s about 90 years old, and we are trying to connect with him with the hope that he might be able to give us a personal tour of some of those places and spaces that he thinks are important based on his actual interaction.”
After Montgomery, the group hopes to see The National Memorial for Peace and Justice, commonly known as the National Lynching Memorial.
Then they’ll head to Selma and Birmingham to see 16th Street Baptist Church, where four little girls were killed in 1963.
The group will return early Friday.
