WATERLOO — Free yoga classes are offered by the Black Hawk Veterans Affairs office on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. in the chapel of the Pinecrest Office Building, 1407 Independence Ave.
About 50 chairs are set up for participants. Around 30 to 35 people attended the first two sessions.
Yoga instructor Nikki Carrion has a master’s degree in community health from the University of Northern Iowa.
“It’ll be really, really simple toward the beginning,” Carrion said. “I want everyone to walk out the door feeling successful so that they come back.”
She said the class will never be difficult, but she’ll add a little bit more to the class each time to challenge people.
“Each class starts out with sharing some information,” Carrion said. “The information starts out yoga related, and then in October we’ll be doing fitness assessments and then the talks will start to become about functional fitness.”
The class will continue until May 2019.
Carrion joined the Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition in January 2018, where she developed the idea of offering yoga classes to veterans.
Carrion is able to teach the class through the Max and Helen Guernsey Charitable Foundation.
The class starts Sept. 4, but the yoga won’t begin until the next week on Sept. 11, when she will give away a free DVD set called the “Healthy Rewards Three Pack.”
“We’re hoping to reach out to as many people as possible and just help them to realize that any movement is better than no movement at all,” Carrion said. “I’m going to encourage people to do what they’re comfortable to do.”
