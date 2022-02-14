Free well testing offered to Black Hawk County residents

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County Public Health is offering free well water testing in Black Hawk County through Grants to Counties funding. This funding, made possible by Iowa Department of Public Health, provides free water tests for residents who need to confirm the safety of their drinking water.

The free water test checks water for contamination from due to coliform bacteria, nitrates, arsenic, and manganese. Private wells are not included in the Safe Drinking Water Act, resulting in a lack of federal regulations for the quality and routine testing of private well water. Therefore, it is a homeowners responsibility ensure the safety of their water.

Homeowners should test their private wells every 1-2 years. Grant funding covers water testing, as well as reimbursement for well or cistern plugging and well reconstruction, while funds are available.

Homeowners with private wells are encouraged to contact Black Hawk County Public Health to schedule an appointment for your free water test. Call 319-291-2413 or email publichealth@blackhawkcounty.iowa.gov to schedule your test.

Grant funds are available through June 1, 2022.

For more information about the Grants to Counties funding go to the Health Department website at https://www.bhcpublichealth.org/services/grants-to-counties.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0