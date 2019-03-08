WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Emergency Management Agency will offer free severe weather spotter training from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 27 at Hawkeye Community College, Tama Hall, Auditorium.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
The training is open to the public and all agencies that respond to emergencies. Participates will be instructed on how and what to report along with personal safety.
Additional information is available at http://www.weather.gov/dmx /stormspotting.
No pre-registration is required. It’s conjunction with Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa and in cooperation with the National Weather Service.
For more information, call 291-4373.
