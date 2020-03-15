Free veterans' meal offered
Free veterans' meal offered

WATERLOO -- The Rotary Club of the Cedar Valley has partnered with the Black Hawk Commission of Veteran Affairs to host the third annul evening of fun for veterans on March 25 at the Five Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 503 South St.

A free dinner will be provided by Texas Roadhouse and served to veterans by Rotary Club members from 5:30 to 8 p.m. 5:30-8 p.m. Music bingo will prizes will follow the meal.

There will be a resource area provided with agency assistance information for veteran support.

All veterans may attend.

