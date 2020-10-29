Free Uber rides to the polls offered Nov. 3

A program launched by a liberal advocacy coalition is offering free Uber rides to the polls for Iowa voters.
Democracy Defenders Iowa, a coalition of dozens of liberal advocacy groups and elected officials, announced the program, which offers a voucher for a free Uber ride to the polls for any eligible voter in Iowa.
Uber operates in eight areas in Iowa: Ames, Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Dubuque, Iowa City, the Quad Cities, Sioux City, and Waterloo and Cedar Falls.
Voters can claim their free voucher at vouchers.uber.com/c/r_ijw60lfkfo.
Democracy Defenders Iowa is a coalition of labor unions, Black Lives Matter groups, faith networks, community organizations, and public officials will target their outreach to naturalized citizens, second-generation immigrants, and recently incarcerated people.
