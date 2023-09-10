Volunteers are needed in the Cedar Valley to work with AARP Foundation/RSVP Tax-Aide to serve as tax counselors, client facilitators and schedulers.
They will offer free tax assistance and preparation to low and middle-income taxpayers and work two to three half-days per week assisting taxpayers from Feb. 1 to April 15 at sites in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Vinton, Tama and Waverly.
If you are looking for an interesting and rewarding volunteer opportunity, contact Melissa Heston, Tax-Aide District 1 coordinator, at 319-415-8469 or email her at: melissa.heston@uni.edu.
The available volunteer positions are:
- Tax counselors must have good computer skills, an eye for detail, and an interest in being part of a team that provides an important community service. Previous tax experience is not required. Training in tax preparation and software is provided in December and January.
- Client facilitators welcome tax clients, assist with completion of client interview forms and help clients organize their tax documents. They must enjoy working with the public and assisting the tax team to operate efficiently.
- Schedulers work from home using their personal computers to schedule clients with tax preparation appointments both before and during the tax season. Software and training are provided.
People are also reading…
5 fall recipes to try this week
While it's not officially fall yet, this week's recipe roundup features seasonal dishes that are quick, easy and perfect for weeknights.
Sometimes the best dish on a brunch or dinner table is the one made with just two or three simple ingredients.
Figs are one of those fruits that has such a distinct flavor and texture. These little honey-flavored fruit gems taste sweet and have tiny seeds inside that add a slight crunch.
After a summer full of grilled foods, chilled salads, gazpacho and picnic fare, we happily turn on the oven. On the menu? A time-saving, attractive sheet pan dinner of pork chops and seasonal plums.
This quick-cooking, high-protein chicken dish is perfect for any weeknight. Simply cook down cherry tomatoes with a little wine until they burst and become jammy—making a luscious sauce to pair with chicken. A pinch of sugar at the end balances the sauce's acidity.
These stuffed Chicago-style hot dogs are filling, crunchy, and each bite is a party of flavors and textures.
Making fall cocktails is easier than you think. Try making these 4 easy cocktails to enhance your fall dining experience.