Volunteers are needed in the Cedar Valley to work with AARP Foundation/RSVP Tax-Aide to serve as tax counselors, client facilitators and schedulers.

They will offer free tax assistance and preparation to low and middle-income taxpayers and work two to three half-days per week assisting taxpayers from Feb. 1 to April 15 at sites in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Vinton, Tama and Waverly.

If you are looking for an interesting and rewarding volunteer opportunity, contact Melissa Heston, Tax-Aide District 1 coordinator, at 319-415-8469 or email her at: melissa.heston@uni.edu.

The available volunteer positions are:

Tax counselors must have good computer skills, an eye for detail, and an interest in being part of a team that provides an important community service. Previous tax experience is not required. Training in tax preparation and software is provided in December and January.

Client facilitators welcome tax clients, assist with completion of client interview forms and help clients organize their tax documents. They must enjoy working with the public and assisting the tax team to operate efficiently.

Schedulers work from home using their personal computers to schedule clients with tax preparation appointments both before and during the tax season. Software and training are provided.